An agreement signed Friday between the University of Southern Mississippi and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center continues a transformative pathway for scientific collaboration between two of the state’s research leaders.
USM President Joe Paul and ERDC Director David W. Pittman were on hand to sign the official memorandum of understanding during a special ceremony on the Hattiesburg campus. The agreement establishes a mutual understanding and cooperation between the partners in the implementation of an educational program.
This signing expands an initial agreement between USM and ERDC created in 2018. The relationship was established in recognition of the importance of science and technology education to the future political and economic well-being of the nation as well as the importance of USM to the business and government institutions in this region.
“Today’s five-year agreement allows us to further expand truly synergistic opportunities through our partnership, including enhancing our cooperative educational collaborations where we are leveraging our faculty expertise and increasing access and engagement for our students — both undergraduate and graduate scholars,” Paul said.
He added: “This agreement focuses on some of our greatest institutional strengths in science, technology, engineering and math.”
Established in 1998, ERDC is one of the premier engineering and scientific research organizations in the world. As the research organization of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ERDC conducts research and development efforts in support of soldiers, military installations and civil works projects. They also support other federal agencies, state and municipal authorities, and U.S. industry.
Pittman pointed out that ERDC employs approximately 80 USM graduates, with 70 having been hired in the past four years.
“That’s the third-largest (alumni group) we have at ERDC,” Pittman said. “We have $30 million in collaborative research and development funding with USM, and that’s number four of all the universities we’re working with within the United States. You’re building the right kind of person that we need — engineers, scientists, administrative personnel.”
He added: “I’m so proud to be here today representing the ERDC team (and) the Army Corps of Engineers — 30,000 people strong — with a worldwide mission. We’re going to do some wonderful things together.”
The purpose of this partnership is to encourage and enhance study in STEM disciplines, including polymer science and engineering, computer sciences, geology and geophysics, ocean science and engineering, and chemistry and environmental sciences.
“At Southern Miss, we are deeply committed to being distinctive and adding value through our academic and research offerings and creating graduates who are ready for life,” Paul said. “This partnership allows us to do just that, and we are deeply grateful.”
