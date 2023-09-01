USM, ERDC Partnership Signing

U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Director David W. Pittman (left) and University of Southern Mississippi President Joe Paul shake hands after signing a five-year agreement to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math partnership.

 Submitted Photo

An agreement signed Friday between the University of Southern Mississippi and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center continues a transformative pathway for scientific collaboration between two of the state’s research leaders.

