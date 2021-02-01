Pattie Van Atter has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s (PTK) Headquarters staff in Jackson as the Chapter Development and Outreach Coordinator.
In her new role on PTK’s Student Engagement Team, Van Atter will focus on targeted, data-driven outreach to PTK chapters.
Van Atter is a Phi Theta Kappa member from Rowan College of South Jersey’s Gloucester Campus, where she received an associate degree in education. She was a chapter officer, was named to the All-New Jersey Academic Team, won her college’s President’s Medallion for Service and Leadership, and was named a Distinguished Alumna. She helped charter the award-winning Middle States Regional Alumni Association and served as president in 2003-2004.
Van Atter attended Temple University in Pennsylvania on a Phi Theta Kappa transfer scholarship and completed a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood, Special Education, and Elementary Education. In her role as the Testing Center Coordinator at Delaware Technical Community College’s Wilmington Campus, she served as advisor to the award-winning Alpha Zeta Kappa Chapter and was named Middle States Regional Coordinator in 2012.
In 2013, Van Atter received PTK’s Board of Directors Alumni Achievement Award in recognition of her support of PTK on the local, regional, national, and international levels. She was appointed to serve on the PTK Board of Directors in 2015 and served as Vice Chair from 2016 until her departure from the Board in 2020.