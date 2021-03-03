Lindsey Vega has been selected as Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Vega was awarded the honor from a pool of 100 candidates across various departments. She has been with Hattiesburg Clinic since 2017. Vega started in financial services and was promoted to project support coordinator earlier in 2020.
During the summer, while still managing her responsibilities in financial services, Vega attended appropriate training courses, so she could provide assistance in other departments during the pandemic.