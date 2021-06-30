Metal fabricator Viking Metal has located metal building materials manufacturing operations in Philadelphia. The project is a $908,000 corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.
Viking Metal was started by General Contractor Barry Clark in response to metal building materials supply issues. The company now manufactures high-quality metal materials in house, including siding, roofing and trim for buildings, shops, barns and houses.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. The city of Philadelphia has provided a lease-purchase agreement for Viking Metal to lease the city-owned building with the option to purchase from the city. The city also has supplied financial support for the project.