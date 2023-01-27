Vincent Farrell is currently a paralegal specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He began his paralegal career in 2010, upon joining the U.S. Army, and was Honorable discharged in 2017. An alumnus of the U.S. Army's Adjutant General School.
Farrell earned his paralegal certificate from Boston University and an Associates and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University. He was recently accepted in the Drexel University Kline School of Law to pursue a Master of Legal Studies.
He has worked in numerous practice areas over the previous ten years to include intelligence law, government contracting, legal investigations, federal tort litigation, criminal litigation, civil litigation, real estate, environmental, regulatory, business law, and federal labor and employment.
He spends hundreds of hours volunteering within his community as a high school football coach at St. Aloysius in Vicksburg and serves on the Mississippi Paralegal Associations Board of Directors.
He credits his success and accomplishments to the love and support of his wife, Ariel, and their son, Vincent, and the numerous colleagues and educators he has had throughout his life.
