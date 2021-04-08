The U.S. Travel Association (USTA) recently welcomed Visit Jackson president & CEO Rickey Thigpen to join its national Board of Directors.
USTA At-Large board directors serve two-year terms and assist the executive team and the elected officers in expanding engagement with businesses and organizations. The Board helps drive advocacy initiatives and shape the future of travel, uniting the industry under one voice to inform the opinions and actions of elected leaders and advance priorities focused on recovery and rebuilding of the U.S. travel industry.
USTA is the national, non-profit organization representing all travel industry components generating $2.6 trillion in economic output while supporting 5.8 million American jobs.