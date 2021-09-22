Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott has named Sheryl S. Vittitoe, an accomplished and experienced financial executive, as chief financial officer and vice president of business affairs. In October, Vittitoe will take a critical role within the University, providing leadership, management, and oversight of all activities within the finance and administration division of the University.
“I am extremely excited Sheryl will be joining the leadership team as chief financial officer and vice president of business affairs,” said Parrott. “She brings exactly the right balance of experience in finance, leadership and community engagement needed at this pivotal time in our history.”
Vittitoe will work with various internal and external constituencies to strengthen the effectiveness of the University’s financial and business operations in its efforts to become more innovative and strategic in its financial practices.
“I am very honored to have been selected to lead the finance and administration division of the university and to join the community of students, faculty, and staff at Belhaven University and its rich tradition for supporting and transforming lives in the region and beyond,” said Vittitoe. “My professional mission is centered upon collaborating with teams to manage both capital assets and change initiatives, and I look forward to working with Dr. Parrott, the Belhaven Board of Trustees, and the finance and leadership teams to continue the growth of the University.”
Vittitoe joins Belhaven University after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Indian River Habitat for Humanity where she oversaw the entire operation for one of its largest affiliates in the U.S. While there, she increased the number of donors, expanded donations of longstanding supporters, increased the number of newly constructed homes, home repairs, and post-secondary scholarships awarded to those in the Habitat community.
Prior to joining Indian River Habitat, Vittitoe’s higher education experience included nearly seven years as chief financial officer, vice president of financial services at Indian River State College, where she was responsible for the school’s accounting, finance, human resources, administration, facilities management, and auxiliary services. She was co-executive sponsor for migrating the College’s enterprise-wide system and led efforts that brought finance and technology leaders together to develop a new student centric system.
Vittitoe’s experience also includes years in public accounting as an auditor and then a consultant before leaving the industry. She then joined First National Bank of Chester County where she served as executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and chief financial officer.
A graduate of Liberty University, Vittitoe earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the School of Business and is a certified public accounting currently licensed in the state of Florida. Vittitoe and her husband, Keith, an accomplished engineer, will relocate to the Jackson area in the coming months.