William L. Waller, III, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist with Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology – South, was recently elected to the Mississippi State Medical Association Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs.
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) serves as an advocate for physicians in the state of Mississippi and is the largest physician organization in the state, representing more than 5,000 physicians, residents and medical students.
Waller was elected to the MSMA Council on Ethical & Judicial Affairs, which functions on an as-needed basis to address ethical matters and judicial concerns of physicians in Mississippi. This is a seven-year term position.