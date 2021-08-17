Waste Management, the leading provider of comprehensive waste management in North America, is adding330 remote workplace opportunities in Mississippi. WM will invest approximately $660,000 in the project, or $2,000 per job, for equipment and workstations,which will enable employees to work from a remote location.
WMhas existing customer experience operations in Tupelothat employ more than 130 workers. WMrecently acquired another company, and to meet its growing business demands, has decided to expand the Tupelo operations. Last year, WMbegan offering work-from-home opportunities to support the Tupelo operations. The current and new positions will continue to allow team members to work from home while being connected to the Tupelo operations center for training and management.
To continue to attract a talented workforce, WMalso offersemployees and eligible dependents the opportunity to participate in the company’s Your Tomorrow program. In connection with Guild Education, Your Tomorrow provides a fullrange of educational opportunities, including college degrees available from a network of more than 100 colleges, at no cost to WM employees.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training.
WM is currently hiring for the new positions and plans to fill all 330 over the next two years.