Waste Management, the leading provider of comprehensive waste management in North America, is adding 330 remote workplace opportunities in MississippiWM will invest approximately $660,000 in the project, or $2,000 per job, for equipment and workstations, which will enable employees to work from a remote location.

WM has existing customer experience operations in Tupelo that employ more than 130 workers. WM recently acquired another company, and to meet its growing business demands, has decided to expand the Tupelo operations. Last year, WM began offering work-from-home opportunities to support the Tupelo operations. The current and new positions will continue to allow team members to work from home while being connected to the Tupelo operations center for training and management. 

To continue to attract a talented workforce, WM also offers employees and eligible dependents the opportunity to participate in the company’s Your Tomorrow program. In connection with Guild Education, Your Tomorrow provides a full range of educational opportunities, including college degrees available from a network of more than 100 colleges, at no cost to WM employees.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training.

WM is currently hiring for the new positions and plans to fill all 330 over the next two years.

