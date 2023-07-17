Dr. Ben Burnett and Dr. Adam Breerwood

William Carey University President Dr. Ben Burnett, left, and Pearl River Community College President Dr. Adam Breerwood signed an agreement July 13 that will allow some PRCC students to live in William Carey dorms.

HATTIESBURG — Beginning this fall, some Pearl River Community College students will be living in residence halls at William Carey University.

