William Carey University President Dr. Ben Burnett, left, and Pearl River Community College President Dr. Adam Breerwood signed an agreement July 13 that will allow some PRCC students to live in William Carey dorms.
HATTIESBURG — Beginning this fall, some Pearl River Community College students will be living in residence halls at William Carey University.
“William Carey University is just 1.3 miles away from Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County campus, which doesn’t have on-campus student housing. But William Carey has space in its residence halls, and we’re happy to welcome Pearl River students,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.
The new on-campus housing agreement between the two schools became official July 13 at PRCC’s Forrest County campus as the two presidents met for a signing ceremony.
The first group of PRCC students will be small — 10 or 12 people. But Burnett and PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood think the program could grow to include as many as 50 to 75 students.
“We want to grow. We want to do more for students. But it’s hard for them to find a place to reside that is part of a campus community, and that can be so important to a college student’s experience. We attract students from around the area, from a distance where driving to class is not an option,” Breerwood said. “I think this is an exceptional opportunity for our students to be a part of the William Carey community while attending Pearl River.”
Burnett said the partnership’s a win-win for both schools. It even includes an option for a WCU meal plan, and PRCC students will be housed close to each other in Carey dorms.
“There are a ton of Pearl River graduates attending William Carey University. In fact, 51% of our students are community college transfers. This allows Pearl River students to get to know the Carey family as they live on our campus – and after they complete their degrees at PRCC, we have great transfer scholarships,” Burnett said.
Dr. Valerie Bridgeforth, WCU vice president for student affairs, agreed: “We think Pearl River students will find a caring community at William Carey University.”
Burnett said Pearl River has been a strong WCU partner — led by Breerwood, a two-time Carey graduate and member of the WCU Alumni Hall of Fame.
This is the latest partnership in a series that also gives community college graduates the ability to transfer some, if not all, of their technical and academic credits toward a bachelor’s degree at William Carey.
Prospective PRCC students interested in learning more can call 601-554-5519.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.