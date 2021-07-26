Young Wells Williams P.A. has announced the election of Wes Daughdrill to succeed James H. Neeld, IV as President effective July 13, 2021. Neeld has served as President since 2010 and will continue to serve as Chair of the firm’s business law practice.
“I am very pleased to welcome Wes as our next President and expect a seamless transition to his leadership. He has served on our board of directors for many years and has a great deal of experience in the management of our firm. Wes will bring fresh ideas and energy to build on the firm’s legacy of 60 years of service to our communities,” Neeld said.
Daughdrill has focused his practice on corporate and business law, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and municipal, county and state government law. He currently serves as Board Attorney for both the Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Prentiss.
“I am honored that my partners have given me the opportunity to serve as President of our firm and to advance our vision of service to our clients and communities. Jim and other excellent leaders have positioned our firm for continued success. I look forward to working with our team as we build on our 60 years of service,” said Daughdrill.
Daughdrill is rated “AV - Preeminent” by Martindale-Hubbell, which signifies the highest level of professional excellence.
Daughdrill is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association and The Mississippi Bar. He received his bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi and his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. While at Ole Miss, Daughdrill was also awarded the Taylor Medal, which is the highest academic honor that the university awards to undergraduate students.