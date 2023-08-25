Navistar Defense, which operates an assembly plant in West Point, was recently selected as the manufacturer for an estimated 10,000 multipurpose tactical vehicles.
The vehicles, part of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2) program for the U.S. military, were commissioned by AM General, a leading military mobility solutions provider.
The deal was announced by Navistar Defense officials on Aug. 17. The five-year subcontract has an option for an additional five-year award.
The vehicles — trailers that carry general-purpose cargo during tactical missions — will be built at the Mississippi facility, which has been the company’s primary manufacturing site since 2006.
The assembly plant is located on 161 acres in West Point and, according to a press release from 2020, offers 526,000 square feet of manufacturing, storage and office space. The plant features five moving assembly lines.
Trailer production will begin in 2024, according to Navistar Defense officials.
“We are excited that AM General chose us to partner in this important program to support the United States military,” said Ted Wright, CEO of Navistar Defense. “AM General is a world-class tactical vehicle manufacturer, and we’re eager to support their team.”
Wright said the subcontract will allow his company to further build its Mississippi presence.
“The subcontract allows us to continue diversifying our business portfolio (while supporting) our growth in Mississippi,” he said.
John Chadbourne, chief business development officer for AM General, said the Navistar Defense subcontract is a “key milestone” for his company’s operations.
He added that Navistar Defense, which is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, offers a “commitment to excellence” along with “quality products.” He said the tactical vehicle will aid the nation’s warfighters across a variety of mission profiles.
“Since receiving the JLTV A2 program contract, our main focus is to deliver quality vehicles — on time and on target,” Chadbourne said.
Once complete, the trailers will operate alongside other U.S. military assets, including the Close Combat Weapons Carrier, a heavy guns carrier and other JLTV variants.
The overall U.S. Army contract — awarded to AM General in February of this year — is worth $8.66 billion over the potential 10-year period, according to a govconwire.com report.
In addition to the approximately 10,000 trailers, the company is set to produce around 20,700 other JLTVs. The report says those vehicles are for the U.S. military as well as “foreign military sales customers.”
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.