Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration remain a viable source of funding for new businesses and expansions. Key loan programs available are the SBA’s 7(a) Guaranty, 504, and Microloan Programs for startups and existing small businesses.
“In general, some of the advantages of SBA’s loan program are that the borrower has the benefit of a federal co-partner in SBA,” says Janita R. Stewart, district director of SBA's Mississippi District Office. “SBA’s guaranty on 7(a) loans go up to a maximum of $5 million and SBA works with a myriad of in- and out-of-state bank and non-bank lending institutions in this program.”
Dennis Ammann, CEO of Peoples Bank in Mendenhall, is seeing increased demand for SBA loans in general. “But the recent increase in loan interest rates has caused some concern with small business owners,” he said. “Typically, when the economy starts to slow down, SBA loan demand will go up as traditional bankers get tougher on their credit underwriting.”
Steward points out the advantages of SBA loans with terms to suit each business' need. “Every single business needs money to get started, or if you’re an existing business and you’re interested in taking your business to the next level, you’ll need capital to grow and expand. SBA requires startups to inject 10% as a downpayment.”
On small loans up to $150,000, SBA guarantees up to 85% of the loan. For loans that exceed that amount up to the $5 million threshold, SBA’s guarantee drops slightly, up to 75%.
“In either scenario, it is clear that SBA takes on the vast majority of the risk and this guaranty is designed to encourage SBA lenders to make loans to eligible, credit-worthy businesses and entrepreneurs,” Stewart said.
Ammann says that while rates have increased rapidly this year, the level of rates is still below average in terms of the last 40 years. “However, the Federal Reserve held rates low for so long, that small business owners became used to the cheap financing,” he said. “The rapid increase in rates, along with the increased costs of everything else, has caused some small business owners to rethink expanding.”
The extended terms on SBA loans allow for lower payments for the small business, Ammann says. “This allows for payments that the business can more easily afford, especially in the early years of the business when cash flow is tighter. SBA allows up to 25 years on real estate loans, which is significantly longer than traditional business loans.”
Typically borrowers can take up to 10 years for furniture, fixtures, inventory, leasehold improvements and working capital and a maximum of 25 years for business acquisition, rehab, renovation and construction, according to Stewart. “In addition, the interest rate on 7(a ) loans is capped by SBA, as SBA disallows lenders to charge exorbitant interest rates to small business borrowers,” she said. “The interest rate is typically capped between 2.25 to 2.75% above New York Prime.”
With Peoples Bank a Top 50 SBA Lender in the United States and a top lender in Mississippi for 2021 and 2011, Ammann says another benefit of SBA is that a lender can lend up to 90 percent of the project costs. “For existing businesses there may be no cash injection needed. SBA lending is a great program for startups, specialized businesses, and businesses that need some flexibility in payments or collateral,” he said.
The SBA’s 504 financing program is designed for the acquisition of fixed assets and has a maximum threshold of $5.5 million. Working with a SBA Certified Development Company and a lender, an eligible borrower trying to build a restaurant, hotel, medical, office and the like would be offered terms available of 10 years, 20 years and 25 years with reasonable interest rates to finance this long-term debt.
“The borrower gets the benefit of working with an experienced CDC who guides them through the process,” Stewart said. “This program also helps to create/retain jobs and is key in local economic development.
“On the SBA Microloan Program side, which is the smallest loan program, there are lending institutions that typically do not make very small business loans as they are seeking larger deals. The SBA’s Microloan Program is available to fill this gap. With a microloan, a borrower can get for example, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 and any amount in between up to the $50,000 maximum.”
