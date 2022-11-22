SBA loans

There are many advantages to an SBA 7(a) loan.

 Vitalii Vodolazskyi | Shutterstock

Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration remain a viable source of funding for new businesses and expansions. Key loan programs available are the SBA’s 7(a) Guaranty, 504, and Microloan Programs for startups and existing small businesses.

