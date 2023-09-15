Kayleigh Mazariegos

University of Mississippi doctoral student Kayleigh Mazariegos shows off some of the equipment she used to capture the sounds of underwater creatures in the Gulf of Mexico. Mazariegos partnered with the Mississippi Aquarium on the study, which aims to determine whether fish vocalizations can be used to identify various species.

 Submitted Photo

Grunts, purrs, barks and knocks — it may be surprising to learn that these noises can come from fish. Known as fish vocalizations, these sounds are the subject of a new study at the University of Mississippi Department of Biology.

