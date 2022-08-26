In some cases prices for internet and streaming services are dropping. Is that caused by competition? Comcast and C Spire say no, that it's a response to customer demand. These communication companies also comment on some of the latest trends, including fiber and cybersecurity.
“Comcast has been focused on providing several tiers of internet service to meet the needs of our customers. For example, a large family may have different broadband requirements than a person living alone. We also understand people have different budgets, so we've based our offerings around this model,” says Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations for Comcast.
“It's important to highlight our Internet Essentials offering. Since 2011, Internet Essentials from Comcast has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people from low-income families to the Internet at home. Those who qualify receive internet service for $9.95 a month, plus the option to purchase heavily discounted laptops and receive free digital literacy training.”
Toby Dubois, vice president of Home Services for C Spire, says streaming services is a hot topic with consumers these days. “More consumers now watch their favorite programs via streaming services than traditional cable now. Most streaming services have actually increased prices over the last year. We are aware of streaming service costs changing as we continue to face rampant inflation during a challenging economy,” he said. “It is more important than ever to listen to what consumers are saying.
“C Spire has always been customer inspired. Home internet and internet streaming are vitally important for today’s families in a connected world constantly in motion. With internet service, fiber connectivity is very important. C Spire is eighteen months into a committed $ 500 million dollar investment across Mississippi to expand fiber to more residents and more businesses as well as expand 5G wireless service. Our fiber offers up to 940Mbps, nearly 100 percent reliability and bandwidth for the fastest internet on all devices, all at once. There are no data caps, no long-term contracts and no early cancellation fees.”
Horwitz added that Comcast has also been focused on providing multi-gigabit speeds to residents and businesses alike, offering the fastest speeds to the most homes and businesses.
The company's $30-a-month unlimited internet and streaming plan with no contract is favorable to consumers. “We are pleased to provide an offering that brings such flexibility to our customers,” Horwitz said. “We have created numerous internet service offerings that meet the unique needs of residents and businesses. This is another example of how we're working to fit into our customers' lives, providing a superior online experience at an affordable price point.”
Suzy Hays, general manager of C Spire Business, says the company offers a full suite of services and products that give businesses the IT tools and solutions they need for success in the marketplace, from internet and VoIP to cloud and managed services. “Businesses depend on consistently reliable connectivity in today’s evolving marketplace. C Spire, for example, buries fiber instead of using aerial to ensure that internet services are not impacted by weather, builds in redundancy and designs networks to ensure fast, consistent and dependable service always,” she said.
Horwitz says that as businesses move data-intensive applications and work flows off-premises, the growing expectation is for those resources to perform as if they were inside the company’s network, without frustrating transmission delays or interruptions. “Comcast Business offers private, layer two Ethernet connections to address these challenges. With Comcast Business you have access to over 600 data centers across the United States, and secure, direct connectivity to leading cloud service providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud,” he said.
Hays adds that the marketplace demands robust IT services and technologies, and C Spire strives to deliver expertise and managed services to all businesses, from small to medium companies with small or negligible IT teams to giant corporations that boast expansive IT departments.
“Large businesses leverage our engineering expertise as a value-added reseller of infrastructure from such industry leaders as Cisco and Dell. Companies of all sizes utilize our cloud and managed IT services, such as end user care, disaster recovery and security, so they can focus on advancing their core business,” Hays said.
There are evolving trends in communication technology and Hays says one is fiber.
“Today’s connected world demands the fastest, most reliable fiber internet services. Usage continues to skyrocket. We offer high-speed fiber up to 940Mbps, nearly 100 percent reliability and bandwidth for the fastest internet service around. There are no data caps, no slowdowns, no long-term contracts and no early cancellation fees. Just blazing fast internet!”
Horwitz observes that connectivity is becoming central to our daily lives, and Comcast is constantly reimagining what it means to have a great Internet experience. “This means giving our customers the fastest speeds, WiFi coverage throughout the home, control features to manage their in-home WiFi, and the tools they need to keep their network secure,” he said. “xFi gives customers a powerful in-home connection with wall-to-wall coverage. xFi Advanced Security comes included, helping protect devices on our customer’s home network from malware and security threats. In addition, xFi customers control their home network with features like WiFi pausing and screen-time scheduling, all done through the Xfinity app, or through X1 and Flex.”
Cybersecurity is driving today’s business world, and it is now more important than ever to protect your businesses, organizations and communities from these daily threats, rampant hacks and internet fraud, he points out. “It is imperative to defend against these risks with robust firewalls, disaster recovery and backup technology strategies. We offer a suite of services such as disaster recovery, cybersecurity and end user care products to protect customers from the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats.
Cloud-based technologies are the wave of the future. Companies of all sizes are migrating to cloud applications for greater efficiency, accessibility (anywhere with any device), streamlined operations, centralized data security, higher performance, cost savings and business continuity. Cloud computing also makes collaboration a simple process for employees to share information more easily and securely.
