It's the season for graduation and accounting and law college graduates are turning in textbooks for employment. But what does the real world hold for them?
“Overall, the outlook for accounting majors is really good. Nationwide there is a shortage of accounting students at the university level,” said Bailey Harris, marketing coordinator for the College of Business & Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. “From Summer 2020 through Spring 2021, we have awarded 93 undergraduate and 20 graduate accounting degrees.”
Karen Moody, president and CEO of the Mississippi Society of CPAs, agrees.
“Yes, the future is bright for graduates. Firms and industry companies are desperate to hire and salary requirements are of course being taken under consideration. We must continue to seek ways to keep our best and brightest in Mississippi,” she said.
“The School of Accountancy at Southern Miss has a separate accreditation, and only 5% of the business schools worldwide have both accounting and business AACSB accreditation," Harris said. "Our MPA program has maintained 100 percent employment placement for all graduates looking for employment.”
In the fall, the school's Meet the Firm event provides an opportunity for 25 to 35 firms to meet with accounting majors.
“Many of our students earn internship opportunities from this event that leads to full-time employment. In the spring, we hold a less formal event called The Spring Meet and Greet,” Harris said. “The USM Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi provides networking opportunities and career service advice.
“Finally, we implemented a one-hour course recently that is entitled, Introduction to Professional Accountancy. This course covers networking, the accounting profession, interviewing, resumes, CPA examination, and other career related topics.”
Christina Steube, manager of marketing and communications for the School of Law at the University of Mississippi, said that after recently collecting initial hiring data from UM Law Class of 2022, many graduates secured and accepted employment opportunities before graduation.
“Employers who tend to hire prior to graduation include law firms of various sizes seeking entry-level attorneys, as well as the federal and state appellate judiciary seeking graduates for prestigious post-graduate judicial law clerk positions,” she said. “Graduates still seeking work in the Class of 2022 are seeing a strong number of opportunities available, with openings in smaller law firms, government agencies, and state judicial clerkships among the most available at this stage of hiring. We’re seeing this uptick in available opportunities on a national level as well.”
At Mississippi College School of Law there are 106 students comprising the Class of 2022. This includes students who graduated in December 2021 and who are graduating in May or August of 2022, according to Ellen Robb, director of Career Services.
“The outlook for employment this year seems to be quite good. We are currently receiving multiple requests or job postings and resumes from law firms and other potential employers,” she said. “Students from the Class of 2022 report that more than 40 percent of them have a job lined up after graduation or are pursuing an additional year of education with an LLM.”
Robb says the jobs are with law firms of all sizes, federal and state clerkships, corporate counsel, and government jobs such as a prosecutor or public defender.
“Many employers do not make offers or hire law school graduates until they have passed the bar, so the employed percentage should continue to rise as graduates sit for and receive their bar exam results,” she added.
The law school has a career services office separate from the career services department on the main campus.
“Students are encouraged to take advantage of the many opportunities made available to the law school students from their 1L year through graduation,” Robb said. “There are various opportunities for the students including campus interviews, a job board, frequent newsletters, assistance with resumes, surveys to determine each participating student's interest, various guest speakers, informational sessions with law firms, resume collect opportunities, and a spring semester kick off. These can be helpful in guiding students to their first job after law school.”