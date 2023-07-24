UPS Labor Talks

UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Friday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other.

 Brynn Anderson

The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

