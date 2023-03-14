From the Ground Up by Phil Hardwick
WHERE IN MISSISSIPPI WOULD REMOTE WORKERS CHOOSE TO LIVE ?
Upwork, a platform for freelance workers, released a study last year reporting that 19 million Americans plan on relocating due to remote work. That’s in addition to the 4.9 million Americans, who say that since 2020 they have already moved because of remote work.
What are the possibilities that Mississippi could land some of those workers? To answer that question, it would help to know what remote workers were looking for and which towns in the Magnolia state might meet those criteria.
One answer to that question can be found in a recent Wall Street Journal article entitled “For Remote Workers, These U.S. Cities Are Great Places to Live." The Journal had Ipsos, a survey company, identify the top factors remote workers would considering for a move. The top 10 factors were:
Fast Wi-Fi
Cheaper cost of living
Airport nearby
Easy access to parks
More arts venues
Cheaper high-speed broadband
Lower home prices
Larger homes
Job market
More restaurants.
The Journal then offered a tool in the online version for users to enter their preferred factors to find communities that might match their desires. Users could choose a state to find counties and cities that might be a good fit for remote work. Then they filtered by population size, age of nearby adults, average January temperature, average July temperature, and political leaning. When I entered the State of Mississippi, the only towns by default were fairly small, small or no preference.
I decided that I would do three searches, one from a standpoint of a young worker who politically leans left, a middle-ager who is center, and older worker who is conservative. For easier tracking, I'll name the young worker Raphael, the middle-aged worker Melissa, and the older worker Fred.
The first step in the process was choosing three of the above 10 factors. I chose three I thought would match each fictitious searcher. All chose moderate weather.
Young remote worker Raphael chose as his three most important factors fast wi-fi, more arts venues, and more restaurants. He wants to live near 18–39-year-olds. The tool's first choice for him was Jackson, followed by Madison, Gulfport, and Hattiesburg. The tool pointed out that Jackson leaned left at 42% and that the other three towns met most of his preferences but leaned right. Data such as internet speed, average housing cost, high-speed internet cost, and cost of living was provided for each city.
Middle-aged worker Melissa selected fast wi-fi, an airport nearby, and job market. Her results were Southaven, Pearl, Madison, and Holly Springs.
Fred's three most important factors were cheaper high-speed internet, cheaper cost of living, and lower home prices. His results were Diamondhead, Southaven, Pearl, and Pascagoula. Diamondhead showed 82% of the community leans right, while second place Southaven revealed only 41% leaning right.
Obviously, the permutations and combinations of the results would be huge when changing the search factors. For example, if Fred's choice of leaning right was changed to leaning left the first-choice town would instead be Jackson, followed by Holly Springs, Yazoo City, and Crystal Springs. Nevertheless, the tool is a place to begin a search and I merely wanted to show readers the type of tools out there. By the way, here's the link to the article if you have a subscription to the Wall Street Journal - https://www.wsj.com/articles/remote-workers-great-place-to-live-11675881131
There are a seemingly endless number of websites offering lists of the best places to move to. Here are a few examples:
www.farandwide.com lists "100 Best Small Towns to Live In or Visit"
realestate.usnews.com lists "25 Popular Small Towns to live in the U.S."
Newsweek.com lists the "50 Best Towns for Retirees"
And the lists go on. Search for "Best small towns for remote work" and there will be hundreds of listings on your screen.
If you narrow your online search to "Best small towns for remote works in Mississippi" you will be rewarded with quite a few links to articles about Natchez and its remote workers incentive. As previously reported in this column, it is a successful model for recruiting remote workers.
Finally, in case you're wondering which cities in the U.S. did well, here's a list of the Top 10 cities in the overall ranking:
1. Springfield, MO
2. Joplin, MO
3. Evansville, IN
4. Conway, AR
5. Lafayette, IN
6. Huntington, WV
7. Kansas City, KS
8. St. Louis, MO
9. Wichita, KS
10. Ft. Wayne, IN
Phil Hardwick is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.
