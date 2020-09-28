Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic spread forced many businesses to adapt to the economic upheaval in its wake, Josh West is breathing a little bit better.
The CEO of Blue Delta Jeans, which is known for its custom-made – and expensive – jeans, shifted his company's resources during the early days of the pandemic to keep his employees working and to help others in need.
Blue Delta is one of dozens of PPE providers across the state providing everything from hand sanitizer to face shields to gowns to dividers. A list of providers is available online at ms-ppe.org
Blue Delta has been making a name for itself in the fashion world with its custom jeans. Sports figures and entertainers have donned them, and the company was named the official jean of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team.
But the need for personal protection equipment – or PPEs - especially face masks, were in short supply and in great demand.
Blue Delta began making masks from spun-bond non-woven material that it could supply from next door.
West was hoping to make the masks for a few weeks then return to making
jeans.
As it turned out, the company is doing both.
"The good news is we're still making PPE, but we're also making a lot of jeans," he said. "We've been able to take our core people off PPE and we have a separate line for the jeans that we created. Some of our non-core people are on the PPE line, plus we hired a few more to work it."
With the goal of workers making 400-500 masks per day, production of the masks has been staggering: More than 1.8 million have been produced, and another 500,000 are to be produced.
"Some of that is going for a rainy day, but a lot of it is staying in Mississippi," West said.
In addition to the masks, Blue Delta also began making gowns, and about 20,000 have been made.
"We'll provably make another 50,000 to 100,000 in the next couple of months," West added.
Across town, Queen's Reward Meadery had already made a name for itself as the state's first and so far, only meadowy. The honey-based winery has won acclaim nationwide with its variety of meads, but it got even more exposure when it began making hand sanitizer.
Owner Jeri Carter bought a copper still originally to make mead brandy down the road, but saw the need for sanitizer was immediate.
Honey, water and yeast are the basic components in mead, but for the hand sanitizer it’s ethanol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.
Mead production was slowed as making sanitizer became the priority., While the honey and yeast take four to six weeks to ferment, it takes about a week for a sugar and water mixture to ferment and change to ethanol. Then it takes only about four hours to make a batch of sanitizer.
Carter and her husband, Geoff, wanted to help with the coronavirus response in some way and had heard of some craft beer makers switching production to make hand sanitizer.
“I was talking about it with Geoff, and you know, we said we have half the process down where we make the alcohol,” Jeri said. “We just didn’t have the distillation part. So he says, ‘I wonder if we can get a still, and we can do the distillation part?’”
After fermentation and distillation the hand sanitizer is about 90% abc (alcohol by volume). Each batch will yield about 25 gallons of hand sanitizer.
"It seemed inconceivable that we'd still be making hand sanitizer," Jeri Carter said. "Sales have dropped, but they were big in the beginning because you couldn't find it. But now it's everywhere again. Most of what we're selling now is in bulk. We're not selling much of the individual sizes any more."
"We just sent 28 gallons just to Itawamba County," Carter said.
Also in the early days, Queen's Reward was able to give away hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer thanks to generous buyers who wanted to help.
"The way the community jumped in, with people giving money to help give it away, was just awesome," she said. "And we were able to give away sanitizer to the Tupelo Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff's Department, emergency responders and the post office."
Teachers have also received free hand sanitizer as well. As a former teacher, Jeri Carter felt the need to reach out to then as well.
All told, Queen's Reward has produced more than 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. It will continue to make it based on demand, of course, but Carter is happy to get back to her main business of making mead.
"Fortunately we can crank up production as needed, and we have all the ingredients," she said. "I don't know if I'll go to the trouble of buying the small bottles that we used because they're so accessible now, but we'll definitely do the bulk stuff because that's where the need is right now."
At 3-on-3 Distributors in Ripley, owner Linda Muir had sold her previous business, Edwards Pharmaceuticals after 30 years and had gotten in the CBD distribution business. But when the coronavirus hit, she, too shifted the focus of the business.
While 3-on-3 doesn't make any PPE, it does buy them from other distributors and in turn sell them themselves. The company provides gowns, disinfectant spray, face masks, face shields, thermometers and hand sanitizer.
"For two weeks, it was really busy," Muir said. "It's slowed down a lot, especially as some bigger companies have gotten in it and now it's hard to compete against them."
Still, demand for face shields are still fairly strong, she said.
In Aberdeen, Allmond Printing proves face shields, sneeze guards, table dividers and tent signs, all made in-house
Local schools and the city have been the biggest customers, and continue to purchase from Allmond, which got in the PPE business to keep its employees working.
And working is exactly what Blue Delta's West said was the impetus behind getting in the mask-making business. He didn't think he's still be making them after all this time.
"It is amazing... if you asked me when we started if we would still be making masks at this point, I would have said, 'Of course not,'" he said. "We were just going to do it for a couple of weeks or so to tide us over to give our people something to do and to help. Every time we finished a shipment we said, 'OK, that's it, let's start making jeans,' but then MEMA would call or hospitals would call and say they needed 100,000 masks."
MEMA - the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency – hospitals and schools are the biggest customers of Blue Delta's masks now.
"We'll keep making them as long people still need them," West said.