till

Emmett Till is pictured with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. (Photo is from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.)

The Biden administration will soon establish a national monument memorializing Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

