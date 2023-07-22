The Biden administration will soon establish a national monument memorializing Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955.
President Joe Biden plans to sign a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument on Tuesday, the 82nd anniversary of Emmett Till’s birth.
“The new monument will protect places that tell the story of Emmett Till’s too-short life and racially motivated murder, the unjust acquittal of his murderers and the activism of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who courageously brought the world’s attention to the brutal injustices and racism of the time, catalyzing the Civil Rights Movement,” a White House official said.
The monument will encompass three existing sites, including two in Mississippi and one in Illinois. The Mississippi sites include Graball Landing, where the boy’s mutilated body was supposedly pulled from the Tallahatchie River, and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner.
Emmett Till’s murderers, Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam, were tried for the crime at the courthouse, but an all-white jury found them not guilty. One year later, protected against double jeopardy, the white men confessed to the crime in a paid interview with Look, an American magazine.
The Illinois site is the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, a historically Black neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. Emmett Till’s funeral was held at the church. Mamie Till-Mobley famously insisted on a public funeral service with an open casket, saying she wanted “the world to see.”
Emmett Till was born and raised in Chicago. During his summer vacation in 1955, he was visiting relatives near the Mississippi Delta community of Money. While at a grocery store, the boy spoke with Bryant’s wife, Carolyn, and may have whistled at her. She later said Emmett Till made a sexually suggestive remark to her and grabbed her roughly by the waist.
Several nights later, the two men abducted Emmett Till. They beat him and shot him in the head before sinking his body in the river, where it was retrieved three days later.
Carolyn Bryant, who died earlier this year, later admitted she made up much of her story and her testimony during the 1955 murder trial, according to Duke University historian Timothy B. Tyson.
“She said with respect to the physical assault on her, or anything menacing or sexual, that that part isn’t true,” Tyson said in 2017.
The lynching “brought nationwide attention to the racial violence and injustice prevalent in Mississippi,” according to the Library of Congress website. “The newspaper coverage and murder trial galvanized a generation of young African Americans to join the Civil Rights Movement out of fear that such an incident could happen to friends, family, or even themselves.”
Biden previously recognized Emmett Till’s murder and subsequent contributions to history by signing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law in March 2022. The law makes lynching a federal hate crime.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.