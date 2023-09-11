Auto Workers Looming Strike Explainer

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit on Sept. 4, 2023. The union is threatening to strike at any automaker that hasn't reached an agreement by the time contracts expire on Sept. 14.

 Paul Sancya (Associated Press)

About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble.

Newsletters

Recommended for you