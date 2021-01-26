Eric Wiggins, Project Manager for the Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA), has been selected to participate in the Emerging Leaders Fellows Program. Created by the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC), this year-long program gives Mississippi’s young economic developers an opportunity to grow business and leadership skills.
"I’m looking forward to this opportunity to network and grow with my peers from across the state” said Wiggins. “The skills and relationships I will build over the next year will allow me to be a stronger advocate for Washington County and the Alliance.”
The MEDC Scholarship Committee also recently awarded Wiggins a scholarship to attend The University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Will Coppage, WCEA Executive Director, is thrilled with the recognition his project manager has received.
“By hiring Eric, we recognized his abilities and assets for our organization and community” said Coppage. “These accolades show the state also recognizes the talent and leader that we have. I applaud Eric. Well done.”
MEDC is a professional association of economic development, chambers and associated stakeholders who work together to advance the profession and to advance economic development efforts in Mississippi through advocacy, collaboration, education and by providing resources to its members.