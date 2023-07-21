William Carey University announced its largest athletic facility project in nearly seven years with a groundbreaking for the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse at Larry Kennedy Sports Complex in Hattiesburg.
“Coach Halford is somebody who has been here since the 1970s … with 38 years as a head coach, so there’s really no conversation about who to name the field house after. It’s important to recognize the success we’ve had over the last couple of decades — and it’s long overdue for us to provide this facility for our players,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.
More than 150 guests from the business community, city officials, players from all eras, co-workers and fans of Crusader athletics gathered for the July 20 ceremony. The 4,800-square-foot facility will be located between Milton Wheeler Field and Joseph and Nancy Fail Field. It will have locker rooms for the baseball and softball teams.
The name of the field house was kept secret until Dr. Burnett announced, from the podium, that it would be named in honor of WCU’s longtime Crusader baseball coach.
“I’m blessed, and it's an honor. I came down here in 1971 to play two sports. I never dreamed I’d be here this long and have as much camaraderie with the people we have met. It was really special. I’m very humbled and blessed,” Halford said.
Halford has wrapped up his 38th season in charge of Carey baseball — perhaps the best season in his storied career. His Crusaders went 49-11, won the SSAC regular season title and finished third at the NAIA World Series.
He earned career win number 1,300 on May 29 when WCU defeated #1 Southeastern (Florida) 13-4 in game two of the World Series.
Hanco Construction will begin construction immediately on the field house with an anticipated completion date before the start of the 2024 season in February.
Anyone wishing to make a gift to the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse can contact Sara Odom at 601-318-6824 or saodom@wmcarey.edu.
