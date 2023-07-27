Pharmacists may be the most accessible health care professionals, and there’s a shortage nationwide.
The William Carey University School of Pharmacy, located on the Tradition campus in Biloxi, opened to help fill that need in 2018 and graduated its first class in 2021.
The third class of 39 students recently graduated through an accelerated program.
“COVID really opened the eyes of people and the government to the value of pharmacists and their ability to contribute to health care,” said Dr. Michael Malloy, dean of the school. “During the pandemic, pharmacists gave 300 million-plus immunizations and continue to do so. They also provide medical therapy management and counsel to patients for free.”
Malloy, who has an impressive resume in pharmacy and academics, was the founding chair of a pharmacy program in Massachusetts before coming to William Carey as founding dean of the Christian university’s pharmacy school.
“We opened at a time when there were 140 schools of pharmacy in the country, and the president of William Carey University, Dr. Tommy King, thought south Mississippi needed a school,” Malloy said.
Most of the school’s students are from Mississippi and Louisiana with a few from Alabama.
The journey to becoming a board-certified pharmacist can take seven years.
William Carey has an accelerated program that, with prerequisites from a university or community college, takes two years and 10 months.
“We offer an opportunity to students who have a keen desire to be in the profession and start to work. They finish with a Pharm.D. degree — a professional degree — not a graduate degree,” Malloy said. “It can be good for a second career, too.”
He points out that students can have a job waiting for them as soon as they pass the state board exams. Some starting salaries are in the $120,000 range.
“With our students graduating in April, they can take board exams and get in line for jobs,” he said.
The school is fully accredited and is allowed to have classes of 64 students.
School faculty and staff members also find opportunities for students to do residencies in the area.
“Because we’re small and agile, we can adapt to the needs of the community, change our curriculum and provide what students need,” Malloy said.
He feels pharmacy schools have not done a good job of educating the public about what pharmacists do. For that reason, he is also doing a lot of outreach work.
