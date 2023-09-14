William Carey University recently announced that the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has awarded its Doctor of Pharmacy program continued four-year accreditation through 2027.
The decision came in June after intensive on-site visits in the spring with internal and external stakeholders. Council board members also examined William Carey’s processes, procedures, curriculum and student success measures.
Located at the university’s Tradition campus near Biloxi, the WCU School of Pharmacy accepted its first students in July 2018. Its inaugural class graduated in April 2021, and the pharmacy program received full accreditation in June of that year.
William Carey University offers the only accelerated Doctor of Pharmacy degree on the Gulf Coast — from New Orleans to Pensacola.
Demanding program
“This accreditation continuance from ACPE results from the shared commitment of our faculty and staff who work to provide a quality Doctor of Pharmacy program focusing on student success,” said Dr. Michael Malloy, dean of the pharmacy school. “We owe a special thanks to our preceptors who mentor and educate our students during their clinical rotations, teaching them to apply and translate what they learned in the classroom to patients in a clinical environment.”
WCU pharmacy students graduate in two years and 10 months instead of the usual four years.
They study in a modern, three-story facility that includes classrooms and labs, study and conference rooms, informal study spaces, offices, workrooms and a lounge.
Affordable student housing and a cafeteria are planned in the next phase of campus improvements.
Servant leadership
The School of Pharmacy shares the vision and mission of the university — blending learning and faith to train the next generation of servant leaders.
“We’re proud of them for establishing a reputation for excellence. Our pharmacy students and staff are reaching out to serve Mississippi and care for people as we live out the ministry of our namesake, Dr. William Carey, who served nearly 200 years ago in India and is considered the father of modern missions,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.
The School of Pharmacy’s goal is to improve health care in the region, especially underserved areas of the Gulf Coast and south Mississippi.
Students learn modern pharmacy care and professionalism based in a Christian ministry of healing, community involvement and civic leadership.
