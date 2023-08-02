William Carey University’s fall term starts Monday, Aug. 21, at campuses in Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Walk-in, open registration is Thursday, Aug. 17. Admissions staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
New students can meet with faculty advisors, register for fall classes and tour the campuses.
Even better, the fall 2023 term marks the launch of the new “Making College Affordable” program. For undergraduate students, it means an average increase of 40% in scholarship amounts, free textbooks and no tuition increase over fall 2022.
“In my office, we see literally thousands of students every year, and every single one of them has a different dream, an aspiration to go out into the world and do something amazing. Often, those students don’t know if they can afford college,” said Dean Pace, director of financial aid. “My team’s job is to reach out to those students and make sure they’re aware of all the assistance that is available to them. And with low tuition, high scholarships, and free textbooks, it’s never been more affordable to be a Carey Crusader.”
The “Making College Affordable” program was among Dr. Ben Burnett’s first priorities last year as he assumed a new role as WCU’s president.
“We want all students to have the option of choosing a Christian higher education. Hopefully, this program will make that possible for many more students. We don’t ever want financial hardship to prevent a student from enrolling at Carey,” Burnett said.
New fall students need not wait for open registration on Aug 17. They can start the registration process at any time by applying online at wmcarey.edu/admissions.
Late registration will be Aug. 21-25.
If you have questions, call WCU admissions at 601-318-6103 or 228-702-1815.