The U.S. Department of Education has awarded William Carey University a three-year, $2.1 million grant for a teacher residency program to train future elementary teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
The university’s successful proposal is called “Stepping Up STEM at WCU.”
“Any time a private Christian university like William Carey can get external funding to advance education in Mississippi is a big day. We’re trying to help people answer the call to teach, and we’ve graduated more than 1,000 education majors in just the last two years,” said President Ben Burnett. “Receiving $2.1 million to invest in future teachers will allow us to accelerate that growth, specifically in the areas of science and technology, but also in special education. These are some of the most pressing critical shortage areas in the state.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell attended a press conference announcing the grant on Aug. 16.
“We’re very proud of what’s going on here at William Carey. It makes me have a lot of faith in our young people. They’re hungry for a better education system and to be a part of making something better — not only for the state but for our country. This is going to pay big dividends, way more than the grant ever will, as our young people go through the system and become good contributors to America,” Ezell said.
Fighting the teacher shortage
The funding will support 32 undergraduate students majoring in education, who will spend their junior and senior years learning teaching strategies in real-world classrooms from experienced math/science mentors and university instructors.
The students selected for the “Stepping Up STEM” program will serve in eight school districts with critical teacher shortages: Covington County, Forrest County, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Picayune, Stone County, and Vicksburg-Warren.
Upon graduation from William Carey, the students will receive a K-6 teaching license with additional certifications in STEM and Special Education areas.
After that, they will work as full-time teachers in their partner school districts for two years.
“We pride ourselves on fighting the teacher shortage and trying to make sure we have an effective teacher in every classroom. The teacher candidates chosen for this program will learn how to work with their students to enhance problem-solving and critical thinking skills,” said Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education. “As a former science teacher, this is really encouraging to me because many times students are not introduced to STEM content until secondary school. We want to change that, and we want to make sure our elementary teachers feel prepared to teach these kinds of classes.”
The grant also provides the mentor teachers from partner districts with professional enhancement training for three years and the opportunity to earn a STEM endorsement leading to a master’s degree at William Carey.
Katie Tonore is the WCU School of Education’s chair of curriculum and instruction.
“This means, at the end of the grant period, the eight partner school districts will have a much stronger STEM culture. Each district will have four new math and science teachers — plus an experienced mentor teacher with enhanced STEM skills,” Tonore said.
Funding the future
Tonore and Mary Rodgers, WCU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency coordinator, wrote the successful “Supporting Effective Education Development” grant.
William Carey is one of only eight colleges and universities nationwide to receive a grant of this type during this award year — and the only one in the state of Mississippi.
This latest grant follows WCU’s groundbreaking work with teacher residency programs, which emphasize giving students more classroom time to work with real students and mentor teachers.
Since 2019, William Carey has received five other teacher residency grants from the:
— Mississippi Department of Education: $600,000 grant in 2019 to establish a three-year undergraduate residency program in Gulfport and Ocean Springs elementary schools. Funded by the Kellogg Foundation.
— Mississippi Department of Education: Two-year, $1.8 million grant in 2022 to establish a master’s-level teacher residency program with eight partner school districts in three congressional districts. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
— Black Educators Initiative: Three grants in 2021-2023 totaling $300,000 to assist undergraduate K-6 teacher residents with their undergraduate degrees in elementary education.
