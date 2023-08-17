WCU Grant

Elected officials and their representatives joined William Carey University Aug. 16 for a press conference about a new $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Pictured are, from left: Chris Vignes, southern regional field representative for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker; Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education; Dr. Mary Rodgers, WCU Mississippi Teacher Residency coordinator; WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett; U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell;  Dr. Katie Tonore, WCU School of Education chair of  curriculum and instruction; Joel Dunagin, district director for U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell; and Win Ellington, field representative for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded William Carey University a three-year, $2.1 million grant for a teacher residency program to train future elementary teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

