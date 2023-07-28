William Carey University is clearing a pathway for undergraduate students who hope to attend the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine after earning their bachelor’s degrees.
The COM Direct Admission program is a partnership between the medical school and William Carey’s School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences.
Starting this fall, it will give qualified William Carey students an opportunity to earn guaranteed admission to the medical school.
“What we’ve been able to do is develop a curriculum in concert with our undergraduate pre-med program so that students know exactly what courses they need to take. And if they can complete that curriculum, they can be admitted into the medical school,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the COM. “For students who want to become physicians, and know that when they’re freshmen, our direct admission program gives them a great advantage.”
The announcement came July 26 during a press conference at WCU’s Hattiesburg campus.
Here’s how COM Direct Admission works:
Incoming students apply through the WCU admissions office. To be considered, students must have a combined SAT score of 1200 in the reading and math sections or an ACT score of 26. The process also includes interviews with COM and SNBS faculty.
Successful applicants enter the program in their freshman year. As undergrads, they complete a demanding slate of chemistry, biology, psychology, physics and medical courses designed to prepare them for the rigors of medical school. The courses are offered through SNBS and taught by SNBS and COM faculty.
Students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher as well as a science GPA of 3.75. They must earn their bachelor’s degrees from William Carey.
Other requirements before admission to the COM include a MCAT score of 500 or higher, documentation of 50 hours of health care experience and job shadowing, and a satisfactory interview with COM faculty.
Finally, participants submit primary and secondary applications to the medical school.
Dr. Thomas Rauch is chair of biological sciences at the School of Natural and Behavioral Sciences and helped design the curriculum for the COM Direct Admission program.
“We advise students from the start as they go through the direct admission program. We review all the courses students need to take — and they have to come see me every trimester. We make sure they’re on track with the curriculum and making good progress,” Rauch said.
WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett said it’s another way to help students pursue their calling.
“William Carey was already competitive with public institutions, but we’ve taken it a couple steps further. We’re paying for undergraduate textbooks starting in the fall. And we’ve frozen tuition at last year’s level while also increasing academic scholarships by an average of 40%,” Burnett said. “This is the most affordable university students can attend to prepare for medical school, and they’ll be ushered through by people who know how to advise them and provide quality instruction.”
For more information, contact Dr. Thomas Rauch at trauch@wmcarey.edu or 601-318-6119.
