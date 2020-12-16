Renasant Bank has announced that Haley Williams has recently been promoted to Trust Officer.
"We are proud to announce Haley’s promotion. She has been a vital part of our team’s growth and success over the past several years," says Alasha Rhea, Trust Managing Director. "Haley’s exceptional dedication to our clients is invaluable, and we look forward to watching her continued growth with Renasant."
Williams received a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in General Business and Business Technology from Mississippi State University. She is also a Certified Retirement Planning Professional™.