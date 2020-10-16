Veteran employee Carol Williamson has been promoted to Vice President at Peoples Bank, according to Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Williamson will continue to serve in the Operations Department of the bank, supervising its Information Technology efforts. She joined the bank in 1992 as a teller and worked in the Bookkeeping Department. After a five-year affiliation with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission and the Mississippi Department of Human Services as a Programmer, she returned to Peoples Bank, where she helps maintain 25 servers and 100 personal computers. She monitors traffic and internet usage as well as virus protection and troubleshooting. Williamson assists in the technical set-up and operations of Integrated Teller Machines (ITM). She also works closely with auditors in IT compliance to assure all safety measures are in place.
Williamson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Sciences from the University of Southern Mississippi.
According to Ammann, under Williamson’s supervision, “Peoples Bank has implemented leading-edge technologies that serve our customers and employees well.” “While personal service is our signature at Peoples Bank,” he continued, “we have embraced a host of technologies that put banking at our customers’ fingertips 24/7 from wherever they may be. These technologies not only enhance our customers’ banking experience but help make life a little easier.”
Williamson is active in numerous civic organizations including serving as a member of First Baptist Church, Mendenhall where she volunteers on various committees. She also serves on the Board of Directors as Treasurer for the Center for Pregnancy Choices (CPC) and as Treasurer of the Simpson County 4H. Additionally, she is a member of the Simpson County Business Women.
Williamson and her husband, Terry have one son, Austin and two daughters, Tara and Tori.