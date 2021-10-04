FormanWatkins has announced that Malissa Wilson has re-joined the firm as a partner in its Jackson, Mississippi office. Malissa brings to the firm nearly 20 years of litigation and trial experience, much of which has involved handling employment matters. She has worked as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the office of the Mississippi Attorney General and as a Senior Assistant City Attorney for the city of Houston (Texas).
She has served as in-house counsel for a national insurance company overseeing cases in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Most recently, she served as an Associate General Counsel for the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She has an extensive trial resume including numerous cases involving employment, premises liability, civil rights, and personal injury matters. She is recognized in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America® for labor and employment and currently serves as the chair of the Mississippi Bar's Diversity Committee.
At FormanWatkins, Malissa will resume her role as a key leader in the Firm's labor and employment practice group. In addition, she will support the firm's other litigation practice groups as a relationship partner for its diverse clientele.
Partner Alison McMinn added, "we are happy to welcome Malissa back to the FormanWatkins family. As a veteran litigator with exceptional judgment and trial experience, Malissa embodies the firm’s dedication to excellence. We know that clients and FormanWatkins team members alike will be thrilled to hear that Malissa has returned to the firm.”