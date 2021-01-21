Wise Carter has announced its continuing commitment to downtown Jackson and the Heritage Building on Capitol Street and the completion of major office renovations. Wise Carter has resided in the Heritage Building since 1983. After extensive research and analysis, Wise Carter entered a new lease with LeFleur’s Bluff Properties, LLC, and will remain in downtown Jackson.
Shortly after signing the new lease, Wise Carter like the entire country was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this tragedy and its many challenges, major renovations to the Wise Carter offices and the entire Heritage Building, designed by architect Steven Davis of Canizaro Cauthen Davis and interior designer Lorrie Driver of Interior Design, LLC, have now been completed.
The remodeled space features a new first floor conference center with an attorney lounge and a newly remodeled reception entrance to the building’s showpiece—the atrium and grand stairwell between the fifth and sixth floors.
The first floor lounge, known as the ’83 Lounge in memory of Wise Carter’s first year in the Heritage Building (1983) and conference center, open to an adjacent New Orleans style brick courtyard that will be used for firm and community events. All attorney offices and interior spaces have been updated and upgraded. Guests will now enter through the Capitol Street entrance through the new Grand Hallway.
Kip Gibert of LeFleur’s Bluff Properties, LLC said, “We are truly excited Wise Carter has reaffirmed its commitment to Downtown and the Heritage building. Both Downtown and the Heritage building, with their rich history and architecture, remain outstanding values and include walkable access to a variety of services and amenities. Downtown Jackson is a great place to live, work and play.”
The Heritage Building, formerly the McRae's Department Store, overlooks the Governor’s Mansion and has commanding views of the Old Capitol and Capitol St. The Building was originally constructed in 1906.
Steve Davis, AIA, Principal, Canizaro Cawthon Davis, remarked “We are honored to work with Wise Carter and Speed Commercial Real Estate to create an office environment that reflects the nature of the Wise Carter firm. While they remain in the historic Heritage Building, the new office reflects the needs and operations of a 21st century law firm. Wise Carter’s commitment to the Heritage Building and downtown Jackson is exciting to see.“
Charlie Ross, President of Wise Carter, said, “Wise Carter has always been a downtown Jackson law firm, and we are please to continue as a downtown Jackson law firm in our home since 1983.”