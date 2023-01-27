As consumers are looking for ways to grow their money, it may be a good time to invest in certificates of deposit.
Mike Staten, president of BNA Bank in New Albany, suggests contacting local community banks first for their rates.
“CDs purchased locally not only benefit the customer, but funds from these CDs can be utilized to help the community grow through loans to individuals, businesses and industries,” he said. “Also, in some cases, a higher rate offered by a competitor could possibly be matched.”
He went on to say that rates have risen dramatically over a relatively short period of time.
“Most economists now predict modest Fed rate hikes over the next six months and then leveling off. With this being the forecast, it will be up to the individual investor as to whether they think waiting will justify what they could be currently earning,” Staten said.
Meadville's Bank of Franklin President Brad B. Jones says where and when to invest depends on your definition of "best" rate.
“Best rate and highest rate may not necessarily be the same. I believe that consumers should call community banks that are located in their market to shop for the best rate,” he said.
While rate is important on CDs, consumers should also remember that the service they receive is important as well.
“In the event of an unforeseen event where a customer may find it necessary to withdraw funds from a CD prematurely, many community banks are willing to waive any early withdrawal penalty,” Jones said.
Jones thinks now is an excellent time to invest in CDs.
“Liquidity is tighter at most banks than it has been in recent memory, and as a result, CD rates are higher than at any time in the last decade,” he said. “I would not wait. CD rates are driven by banks’ liquidity needs and competition, not the Fed."
Emory Mayfield, chief consumer banking officer at Hancock Whitney Bank, suggests that one of the most efficient ways to shop for the best CD rates is to search online.
“Call or visit with your local bankers and check with other banks in your community to find competitive rates and ask specific questions about your situation,” he said. “When you find a rate that appeals to you, make sure you’re doing business with a strong, well-capitalized institution that’s also a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which helps protect your deposits.”
Mayfield agrees that now is a good time to shop for CDs as rates are significantly higher than this time last year, and financial institutions are offering competitive rates.
“CDs are considered deposits in the banking world, and financial institutions currently have a big appetite for deposits,” he said.
Additionally, he recommends determining what type of return you want and can live with for your portfolio.
“Consider and evaluate the duration of the CD, too. If a bank offers a 4.5% CD for nine months, that’s different than a 4 percent CD for 18 months. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions,” Mayfield said.
Robert Leard, metro Jackson market executive for Regions Bank, believes banking relationships are one of the most important drivers to helping people reach their financial goals, and that the first step is having a conversation with your banker.
“Bank rates vary for CDs, but that is not all you need to consider,” he said. “Review term length, interest rate, Annual Percentage Yield, deposit requirements, etc., before deciding on a CD. Information is available online, and you can reach out directly to banks to find out what options are available. Make sure to read the fine print.”
Leard says that while CD rates have been historically low, rates are higher today, and people are taking a new look at them as an option to grow their money.
“It is impossible to predict where CD rates will be later this year, so timing is really a decision that each person must carefully make for themselves.
“At Regions, we take a strategic approach toward helping customers reach their financial goals in whatever interest rate environment exists, so having a conversation with a banker is a critical part to deciding on a CD today or waiting.”
There is always a chance that CD rates could be higher after a Fed rate increase, Leard says, but it is never guaranteed.
“There is also a risk that the best rate is not available for the term you want. A small increase in Fed rates may not affect the overall return to a CD that much.”
Other advice from Staten includes checking with banks about available products other than CDs.
“Some banks are now offering money market accounts paying higher variable rates. If customers anticipate continued rising rates this would allow them to park their funds temporarily while getting a good return,” he said. “When they think rates have capped out, they could then move the funds into a fixed rate CD.”
