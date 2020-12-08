The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, a public grantmaking foundation focused on designing and funding programs that support women and girls across the state, announced 2020 annual grant awards totaling $270,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs.
The investments fall in four of our priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College.
Earlier this year, to help women and girls respond to the crisis caused by the pandemic, we awarded more than $152,000 in Rapid Response awards bringing our total 2020 investment to more than $422,000.