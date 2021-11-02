Ask most women if they prefer to go to a women’s hospital or clinic and you will find that many are fans of going to a healthcare facility that focuses on women’s needs. Men and women have different healthcare needs, and women often feel they get superior nurturing and care during challenging times of their lives by choosing care from a women’s hospital.
“Most people in our community know Merit Health Woman’s Hospital as the premier location to deliver babies – and we are,” said Heather Sistrunk, MHSA, BSN, RN, CEO, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Flowood. “But we are much more than that. We also have physicians who specialize in breast surgery, oncological surgery, plastic surgery and more.”
Sistrunk said having a myriad of women’s services all under one roof provides many advantages for their patients. It allows all of their healthcare professionals to work together behind the scenes for each patient, so that in most instances their patients can flow through their treatment plan without having to leave the building.
Feeling like you are being treated by staff like a friend or sister also goes a long way.
“The family atmosphere that we provide is second to none,” Sistrunk said. “From the time patients walk through our doors, the staff knows them by name, and ensures that they and their families know they are our top priority. Every single person in our hospital is there to make sure patients feel safe and comfortable, from our environmental services department staff to cafeteria staff, to our nurses and physicians. Our patients know we are all on the same team.”
Many of their employees have worked at the hospital for decades. Sistrunk said they are like family and all share one common goal–to provide the highest quality care to patients.
“Our staff sees our dedication to provide innovative technology that allows them to treat our patients with the safest, most effective tools possible,” Sistrunk said. “In fact, in the past two years we have implemented two new treatments at Merit Health Woman’s Hospital: ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound System) and IORT (Intraoperative Radiation Therapy) – the latter of which is the only procedure of its kind in Mississippi.”
The Merit Health Women’s Hospital employs about 220 and in 2020 about 1,000 babies were delivered at the hospital.
The Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants has provided care to patients in Mississippi for 20 years. Located on the campus of the state’s only academic medical center–the University of Mississippi Medical Center--the physicians and staff of Wiser Hospital provide the full range of women’s health care services.
“We care for the sickest mothers and babies and have access to the full range of consultants in all medical and surgical specialties, including those specializing in intensive care,” said Dr. J. Martin Tucker, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “From routine and high-risk obstetrical care, to care for gynecologic malignancies, to minimally invasive and robotic gynecologic surgery, and urogynecologic procedures, Wiser Hospital offers it all.”
The mother-baby unit offers care to postpartum and expectant mothers. The neonatal intensive care unit, one of two units at UMMC, gives care to extremely premature infants. The Women’s Urgent Care Unit is unique in its 24 hours a day service to treat acute needs related to women’s health care. Gynecologic cancer patients are cared for in the dedicated chemotherapy infusion center, and Wiser Hospital has a separate operating room dedicated to obstetrical and gynecological surgery.
All subspecialists in OB-GYN—maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery — are on staff at Wiser Hospital.
Women need more services than just those provided in hospitals, and women’s health centers can fill those important needs. A unique effort to provide healthcare to women in South Mississippi who are mainly rural and low income is the Women’s Health Center in Hattiesburg that opened in 2007. It is part of the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI), a network of 17 health centers in five counties.
(SeMRHI) provides access to affordable, quality, primary, and preventive healthcare to nearly 40,000 people each year.
“Women are excited to have a place to go that is specified for what they need.,” said Byron Dixon, outreach marketing coordinator, SeMRHI. “A lot of people in rural areas do not have access to healthcare and transportation. We provide assistance with making sure they are able to get transportation to get the services they need. Anyone can come into our facility regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. We want to make sure everyone is taken care of as far as health goes.”
In 2000, the Women’s Health Center began offering a full range of OB/GYN services, prenatal care, birth control, pap smears, clinical breast and pelvic exams, screenings for sexually transmitted diseases, cryosurgery, and colposcopy.
“We also collaborate with the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program that focuses on early detection of breast and cervical cancer,” Dixon said. “This program is dedicated to reducing morbidity and mortality due to breast and cervical cancer. Women may qualify for free office visits, clinical breast exams, pap smears, breast ultrasounds, surgical consultations, and screening or diagnostic mammograms by referral.”
Dixon said the patients they serve face countless barriers to accessing consistent healthcare. Factors such as lack of insurance, limited income, and little or no transportation options leave many working families and entire communities with few options for healthcare.
“The health of our communities as a whole depends on having a place for primary care,” Dixon said. “Primary care is critical for identifying and treating health problems so that people can avoid serious and preventable illnesses. Yet, today many families face barriers to healthcare including accessibility and affordability.
“Our goal is to help women across the Pine Belt make their health a priority one step at a time. Many of the chronic conditions that plague the women we care most about could be prevented with just a small measure of preventive health. It is our hope that the services we provide will be a positive step towards improving the health of our community and providing women with access to much-needed resources.
For more information about SeMRHI’s Women’s Health Center and services, please call (601) 544-4550 or visit www.semrhi.com.