Dr. Ontario Wooden is Alcorn State University's new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. As provost, Wooden will be responsible for facilitating the effective and efficient delivery of academic and support services across the campus. Wooden will serve as a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet and reports directly to President Felecia M. Nave.
Wooden joins Alcorn after serving as associate vice chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University. He was also the acting associate vice chancellor for Institutional Research, Effectiveness, and Planning, and served as dean, and associate dean of University College.
Wooden partnered as an affiliate graduate faculty in higher education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for five years. Further, he served in multiple roles at Albany State University and Indiana University Bloomington. He earned a doctorate in higher education from IUB in 2004, which is where he also earned a master’s degree in the same area of study in 2002. Wooden earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University in 2000.