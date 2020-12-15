Construction has resumed on Phase 3 of the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.
Steel has risen for a structure to accommodate an Xfinity store plus a space for another potential tenant.
Also, work has begun on a road to accommodate a Walk-ons Bar and Bistreaux.
Across from the 45-acre site on the east side of Highland Colony Parkway, are 9.5 acres, now home to a Costco fueling station and a Wendy's drive-in, the latter of which opened Nov. 28.
Costco Wholesale, which opened on March 12 after a protracted legal fight with homeowners, dominates Phase 3 of the Renaissance at Colony Park.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee and the Board of Aldermen were to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Dec.15, at 6 p.m. on a request by the development group led by Andrew Mattiace to include the 9.5 acres in the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District the city granted the 45-acre site.
The city of Ridgeland approved the creation of the district to temporarily divert $12.5 million in sales and property tax revenue to go toward infrastructure costs for the project.
The anticipated boost in revenue because of the increased value of the property and more sales tax will be used to pay off bonds issued by local government for infrastructural improvements.