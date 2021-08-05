Employers across many different segments of the economy have been finding it harder to keep fully staffed, but the situation in Mississippi has improved since Gov. Tate Reeves removed the federal supplement for unemployment, and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) ended the exemption from looking for work while on state unemployment if you were concerned about catching the virus that causes Covid-19.
All extended federal unemployment programs ended, and people can no longer use fear of Covid as a reason to not seek employment, said Dianne Bell, director of communications, MDES.
“Right now, the state unemployment rate is at 6.1 percent,” Bell said. “But there are challenges all across the state and across different industries. There is an abundance of job openings, but a lack of applicants applying for these positions. The unemployment benefits were decreased May 10. But employers are still having a difficult time getting people back to work.”
Bell said it is possible people who were laid off during the pandemic may have gone to work elsewhere. And people who got used to drawing unemployment benefits may have gotten comfortable at home. Some people could have saved their stimulus payments to live on or paid off bills while they could to get ahead.
“We can’t say why they aren’t coming back,” Bell said. “All we know is we can’t get them back to work. We are encouraging all unemployed people to contact our local WIN Job Centers to consider job openings to transition from unemployment to employment. But that is basically all we can do. We let them know our doors are open again, we have our full services again, our WIN Job Centers are fully staffed, and we are waiting for them to come back.”
Bell said the problem with employers finding adequate workers is not unique to Mississippi; it is a problem across the country. Some employers are providing incentives and bonuses to get people back to work. Bell said in some industries, workers are being offered increased pay and some are working extended hours to make up for employers being unable to hire as many workers as needed.
Mark Leggett, president of the Mississippi Poultry Association, said like almost every other business, the poultry industry has had problems with worker shortages and the economic effects and disruption caused by the pandemic. Chicken is sold primarily to restaurants or grocery stores, so when a lot of restaurants closed in early 2020, that had an effect on the poultry processors.
“Then, in February 2021, we had the historic ice and snow storms that stretched through Texas and Mississippi and caused other disruptions that affected growers and the plants, too,” Leggett said. “There were problems with transportation, and frozen water lines at plants. In all my years in Mississippi, I’ve never seen snow stay on the ground for seven days. Usually, it will snow and by the next morning, it is starting to melt. This is a situation where it stayed on the ground for a week.”
When interviewed in late July, Leggett said things are starting to return to normal with the employment situation.
“I won’t say everything is normal, but it is returning to normal,” Leggett said. “One of things that helped with employment situations is the governor ending the federal unemployment benefit, which has led to more people looking for work. Some in other states say Mississippi is faring better as far as having an adequate number of workers. One plant supervisor I talked to said they seem to have a better applicant and attendance.”
According to the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, the poultry and egg industry in Mississippi employs more than 31,000 people across the state and generates an additional 64,084 jobs in supplier and ancillary industries.
“These are good jobs paying an average of $42,300 in wages and benefits,” the association said. “And in today’s economy, every job is important.”
Staffing shortages have been particularly high at restaurants. Some restaurants in the state have even closed and others have reduced hours because of being unable to keep an adequate staff.
“Most definitely it is an issue,” said Pat Fontaine, executive director, Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association. “Labor for our industry has been a challenge long before the pandemic. The labor shortage began back in 2019. The pandemic just exacerbated our labor challenges. As a result of the pandemic, the stimulus checks, and federal unemployment provisions, the problems just escalated. It has been a challenge. Many of our restaurants now are reporting an increase in applications. but it is not resulting in employees coming to work.”
Fontaine said their members are doing all they can. Some have increased the rate of pay, offered signing bonus with another bonus after 90 days, and benefit packages that under other circumstances wouldn’t be offered. But he said research analysis is showing a high quit rate: Half of the restaurant industry’s new hires in April quit. A research analysis attribute high quit rates to workers’ disenchantment with jobs and the industry overall.
The situation is tough on owners and managers. Fontaine said many are having to reduce hours or close one day a week to give employees who are working a break.
“For the summer months, a lot of our members report having filled positions with high school and college students,” Fontaine said. “As we approach the return of school in August, they are going to be seeking replacements for them. So that is going to present a challenge. Most everyone you speak to is operating well below their normal staffing levels, yet sales levels are hitting pre-pandemic levels with significantly less staff in both front of house and back of the house. Owners are hands on. I doubt that there is an owner who is not bussing tables, washing dishes, and doing whatever else they have to do.”