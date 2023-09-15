APTOPIX Auto Workers Strike

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain walks with union members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

 Paul Sancya (AP)

About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and went on strike Friday after their leaders couldn't bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit's three automakers are willing to pay.

