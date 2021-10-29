No matter where a person works, safety on the job is important. As many employees are now working from home, safety there is also crucial to health and productivity.
LUBA Workers' Comp is a leader in providing coverage when accidents happen, but they also provide employee safety tips. LUBA's Sr. Vice President Kelli Bondy Troutman says workers' comp can be one of the more complex coverages. “So it's always a good idea to work with an insurance agent you can trust and rely on for good guidance and expertise,” she said. “As a carrier, we work in partnership with agents to make sure we are providing appropriate coverage, competitive pricing, and superior customer service. They are invaluable parts of our business and the many businesses they represent.”
Furthermore LUBA has an entire department dedicated to tips for employee safety. “Our Loss Control team offers a wide variety of services to policyholders including onsite safety consultations, safety training and demonstrations, and customized safety resources,” Troutman said. “We have had some great success stories over the years of employers partnering with our safety team. The majority of the time it's simple changes that businesses can make to drastically reduce—or even eliminate—on the job accidents.”
This year, she says LUBA has seen a slight increase in claims from last year which she attributes to the reopening of businesses and employees returning to work following the pandemic. “We have not seen a change in response time due to the pandemic. In our business, clear and timely communication is key and it’s something to which we are dedicated,” she said. “From employers trying to secure coverage for their businesses to injured workers in need of immediate care and benefits, our policyholders depend on us to be there when they need us.”
Troutman states that companies can help employees conduct self-assessments to mitigate risks associated with injury claims, which will save them real money in the long run by improving health and wellness.
According to WebMD, Ergonomic Tips for a Home Office, medically reviewed by Hansa D. Bhargava, M.D., workers’ Comp carriers are responsible for injuries incurred by employees who are working from home, so cutting out as many risk factors as possible, and ultimately reducing claims, is in the best interest of everyone; insurers, businesses, and employees.
Common injuries for remote workers include eyestrain and musculoskeletal injuries such as neck or back pain. Holding an awkward position can put unnecessary strain on muscles, tendons, ligaments, or nerves.
Other tips include: make leg room a priority; protect your back; keep your screen at eye level; take frequent breaks; and make your phone hands free.