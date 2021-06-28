When businesses shut down at the outset of the pandemic last March, many owners found themselves facing the challenge of how to continue operating after sending their employees home. Now, the challenge is bringing employees safely back and adjusting to the evolving post-COVID workplace.
At Precision Spine Inc., a medical device manufacturer in Pearl with 126 employees, the plant where half the employees worked never shut down because their jobs are considered essential. Other employees in the distribution center worked on alternating schedules and about 50 employees in administration and customer service all went remote.
Jennifer Stewart, director of human resources at Precision Spine Inc., said management quickly realized that they needed to set up an online communications system to connect with employees working at home. They also soon found out that the new remote arrangement was working well.
“We discovered certain areas such as accounting and customer service really were able to embrace the new dynamic of working remotely and they were able to be just as productive in the remote setting and in some cases we saw increased productivity,” said Stewart. Employees in international customer service for instance were able to adjust their hours to different time zones.
Stewart said managers relied on technology to keep their remote employees engaged with daily communications but there were limitations. “Online meetings just aren’t the same as sitting down and having a conversation,” she said.
Stewart said remote work best suits employees who enjoy solitude and less distraction, and those thrived working at home. But most missed the office setting and their coworkers. “The majority of the work force did want to come back because social interaction was missing. It had less to do with work, and more to do with relationships,” Stewart said.
Some accounting functions and customer service and support personnel will continue to work remotely. The post-pandemic return to the workplace for the remainder of the staff started phasing in around May 1. The company operates out of three buildings with a combined area of 30,000 square feet. The large space allowed the company to continue social distancing among departments.
Dr. Angel Longino, senior human resources specialist with MyHRConcierge, a human resources consulting firm in Ridgeland, calls herself an advocate for the hybrid mix of remote and onsite work because it gives employees a choice in where they work and that helps employers maintain workers. “Some people are more efficient working remotely and according to clients there’s not a big difference. Production level is the same.”
Keeping productivity up requires monitoring employees’ work and keeping employee engagement at a high level, she said.
“Sometimes that means just checking in with them, asking what their needs are and being open to their feedback,” she said. “Also some employers send treats or lunch or gift baskets to help keep employees engaged.”
Employers are seeing day-to-day what works and what doesn’t as they bring employees back. “They work out the kinks in real time. There’s no absolute solution.” For those employees who aren’t comfortable coming back into the work space, Longino said, “Health and wellness programs become more essential as well.”
Longino said surveys support the benefits of having flexible options in the workplace including working two or three days in the office and the rest remotely.
“I recall reading statistics from a FlexJobs survey that showed a connection to trends where employees showed more loyalty to their employer if they have flexible work options, which results in creating higher levels of job satisfaction,” she said.
Chris Cooley, MyHRConcierge co-founder, said besides giving employees flexibility, the trend toward working remotely also allows employers to reduce their real estate footprint. Instead of having a dedicated office, employees could share the space.
But shifting to at-home workers means employers have had to build new infrastructure such as providing laptops to maintain or increase productivity. “It changes the dynamics going forward,” he said.
Longino said employers can use remote work to reinvent the workplace. “The formation of new modes of collaboration for production helps scale many areas of the business,” she said. “There’s a sense of elevation toward implementation of strategies while cultivating a newly configured work culture.”
Over the course of the pandemic, she said, “it’s been concluded remote work is or can be good for business. When optimized, remote work can be used to gain competitive advantage in the marketplace.”