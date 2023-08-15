As a child growing up in Jackson, I would see open ditches in front of my house. Whenever heavy rains came, the ditches would flood, resulting in water reaching the steps of my home.
Seeing my community like this at a young age frustrated me, and I eventually turned that frustration into a passion. I was determined to be part of the solution to help build Jackson.
Since then, my path has brought me from working with local government to working with JXN Water to restore residents’ trust in our water system.
I’m the CEO of Integrated Management Services, one of the minority contractors assisting with improving the water infrastructure in Jackson. IMS was formed in 1996 by Rod L. Hill, P.E., and me. We saw the need for an engineering firm focused on the unique needs of urban areas. We have offices all over, but our main office remains in Jackson because Jackson is our home.
In 2022, when the storm hit Jackson, residents went days without water. We kept thinking, “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” We couldn’t help but think about the impact that we could make. Jackson has had serious infrastructure problems for a long time, and we’ve always had other people solve our problems. We don’t want to wait for others; we want to be part of the solution. We believe it is a dream for every Jackson resident — to be a part of building their community.
It's important for us to work with JXN Water because our families drink, clean and cook with the same water our customers use. We want the same things as our neighbors — a safe, reliable and affordable water system. We want a permanent infrastructure we all can be proud of so that future generations do not have to deal with similar situations. For us, though, water goes beyond its daily uses — it drives economic and community development and creates jobs for our people.
When young boys and girls in my community see a Black-owned company like IMS working on our infrastructure, I want them to envision themselves working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). We want to inspire our youth — for them to see the potential within themselves.
Since our inception 27 years ago, we’ve made it a point to hire and give opportunities to minority interns. George Ford, P.E., is our project manager for JXN Water, and he started at IMS in an intern position during his senior year at Murrah High School. He is also one of the first graduates of our partnership with Jackson State University’s civil engineering program.
During National Black Business Month, we’re especially reminded that IMS has a significant role and responsibility to our community. As a Black-owned business in a predominantly Black community, we have a social responsibility to give back, inspire, motivate, encourage, implore and help, not only on infrastructure projects — but in the community as a whole. Our commitment has always been to move communities and people forward.
Jackson has had a long history of mistreatment and mistrust. It’s time to regain the community’s trust regarding water consumption. That starts with Black businesses like IMS creating opportunities and possibilities that abound in our community while helping create solutions.
Calhoun is the CEO of IMS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.