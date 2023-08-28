Mississippi Democrats will announce a new secretary of state candidate this week after nominee Shuwaski Young announced his withdrawal for health reasons Sunday, the state chair told the Daily Journal Monday.
The replacement will face Republican incumbent Michael Watson in the Nov. 7 general election.
With just 71 days until the general election, state Democratic Party chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor said the party will choose either someone with name recognition from a past campaign or a rising young star.
"There's no reason in the world why this party should allow any easy races or any victories due to default because we're not offering up quality candidates," he said.
Taylor said the candidate will likely have served on one of the 17 committees within the state party Executive Committee, which include a number of past political candidates and officeholders. He predicted a decision this week.
"We have a couple in mind," Taylor said but declined to give names under consideration.
In a statement shared online Sunday, Young announced his decision to withdraw because of a “hypertensive crisis” that made intensive campaigning a health risk.
Candidates may be removed and replaced only for non-political reasons. The state Democratic Party's Executive Committee can select a new candidate assuming the State Board of Election Commissioners, which includes the sitting secretary of state along with the governor and attorney general, approves a withdrawal affidavit from Young.
A spokesperson for Watson told the Daily Journal Watson would send a proxy to the SBEC who will abstain from any vote concerning the secretary of state race. She said the governor's office had postponed the most recent scheduled SBEC meeting.
Taylor said the SBEC vote had not been scheduled but he was confident there should be no reason not to validate Young's medical withdrawal.
Taylor said the party was proud of Young for the strong campaign he ran and would welcome him back as a candidate in future races when he is able.
In a statement sent to the Daily Journal, Watson said "I appreciate Shuwaski Young's willingness to serve and will pray for a speedy recovery."
Young and Watson each ran unopposed in their parties’ primaries Aug. 8.
Watson's campaign had a significant cash advantage from the start.
Like several other Democratic statewide candidates, Young had not raised competitive campaign funds. In his most recent campaign finance filing on Aug. 1, he reported about $14,600 total contributions for the year. He had been an active candidate, campaigning around the state and making media appearances since entering the race in January.
Watson began the year with over $660,000 in his campaign fund from past races thanks to three terms as District 51 state senator before being elected to his current office in 2019. His July filing reported over $260,000 raised in the first six months of 2023.
Young, who worked in the Secretary of State's office under both Democrat Eric Clark and Republican Delbert Hosemann, campaigned on expanding voting rights, transparency and accessibility, anti-corruption efforts and bipartisanship.
Speaking at the Neshoba County Fair in July, he criticized Watson for Mississippi’s restrictive voting laws and problems with the state campaign finance website.
Young told the Daily Journal at Neshoba that Watson was campaigning on “a bunch of talk” on campaign finance reform and other issues, but in office has failed to enforce or reform campaign finance rules or to modernize state election systems.
He said Watson did not want online voter registration, expanded mail-in ballot access or early voting.
Watson has increasingly discussed campaign finance reform, even appearing to criticize fellow Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch over the issue at Neshoba.
With Young out of the race, any candidate who took his place on the ballot would have just two months to make their case to voters before the Nov. 7 general election. The Democratic bench of potential candidates with statewide name recognition and money or fundraising connections is not deep.
Taylor, who took the leadership position after the contentious ouster of Tyree Irving in July, told the Daily Journal that attracting and supporting Democratic candidates would be a priority in future election cycles.
He said the party will support the new secretary of state financially as needed.
He reiterated plans to work with county party organizations to identify and develop future candidates.
"Every race is important," he said. "Every race needs to be challenged."
Taylor said Monday he believes the 2023 Democratic ticket headed by gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley is strong enough to "pique the interest of all those willing to vote Democrat for more than just governor."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.