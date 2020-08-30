File - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Roy Mitchell, executive director with the Mississippi Health Advocacy Program, comments on a Medicaid update presentation before the House Medicaid Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. During a zoom call Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Mitchell said hospitals in the state are in desperate need of the dollars that Medicaid expansion could provide as the state is among the highest in the country in medical debt. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)