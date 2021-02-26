Some images and lessons from the Snowpocalypse:
That sick feeling in your gut when you start to run out of things (and which we only felt for a few merciful moments last week)? Some people spend their lives like that. Yes, it’s rude, but some of us are so spoiled that we can’t see it for all the leftovers jammed into the fridge. “To whom much is given, much is required” (Luke 12:48).
Few sights produce as much happiness as that first glimpse of a hockey rink in your own back yard.
Remember that it never hurts to bring home an extra thing of milk … and some extra coffee … and some extra bananas.
Vent of the month: What’s the reaction of the citizenry of heaven to those who shove five or six of each item in their shopping carts during times of stress. I mean ... really?
Poets know. The austere barrenness of winter possesses a beauty all its own.
Exhortation of the week: Please don’t miss the opportunities in front of you. It is not just a preacher-y sort of thing to say. If you want to know how you view your life, reflect on your behavior during this snow-in. “Gather ye rosebuds while ye may. Old time is still a’flying.”
Nothing quite like the presence of a small child to remind you how much joy fills up skating along the ice or spying bird tracks in the snow or taking apart and reassembling a beloved toy again and again.
A single offer of a ride to town in a four-wheeler is enough to restore your faith in basic human decency.
When the supply and service trucks become a common sight again after you seem to be all but forgotten on lonely roads on the backside of the county, the feeling feels like this: “Like cold water to a weary soul is good news from a distant land” (Proverbs 25:25).