Meet the Band (or Meet the Singer if it’s a solo artist) is a weekly feature on the Daily Journal’s Scene page highlighting the Northeast Mississippi artists who perform in venues throughout the region. To nominate your band or artist, email bobby.pepper@journalinc.com.
Band: The Barn Pickers Band
What music do you play: Classic country, pop oldies and rock n roll
Based out of: Baldwyn
Band members: Gary Kilgo, drums and vocals; Jim Creson, piano and vocals; Charlie Justice, lead guitar and vocals; Ken Carpenter, bass guitar and vocals; Ricky Lindsey, vocals
How long have you been together: Three years
Why do you enjoy performing: “Just enjoy being able to entertain the public along with the fellowship combined with meeting new people.”
Upcoming shows: Play at Ricky Lindsey’s Music Barn every Friday night at 7 p.m.