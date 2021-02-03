djr-2021-02-04-scene-mtb-dickey

Meet the Band (or Meet the Singer if it’s a solo artist) is a weekly feature on the Daily Journal’s Scene page highlighting the Northeast Mississippi artists who perform in venues throughout the region. To nominate your band or artist, email bobby.pepper@journalinc.com.

Band: The Barn Pickers Band

What music do you play: Classic country, pop oldies and rock n roll

Based out of: Baldwyn

Band members: Gary Kilgo, drums and vocals; Jim Creson, piano and vocals; Charlie Justice, lead guitar and vocals; Ken Carpenter, bass guitar and vocals; Ricky Lindsey, vocals

How long have you been together: Three years

Why do you enjoy performing: “Just enjoy being able to entertain the public along with the fellowship combined with meeting new people.”

Upcoming shows: Play at Ricky Lindsey’s Music Barn every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus