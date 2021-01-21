Meet the Band (or Meet the Singer if it’s a solo artist) is a new weekly feature on the Daily Journal’s Scene page highlighting the Northeast Mississippi artists who perform in venues throughout the region. To nominate your favorite band or singer, email bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:
Band Name:
Jumping The Gun (JTG)
Style of music: ‘80s and ‘90s rock and pop (and other genres based on requests)
Band Members: JJ “Dr. Van” VanYperen (Vocals/Rhythm Guitar), Jace Wells (Drums), Luke Mosley (Lead Guitar/Harmonica), Jon Armstrong (Bass). The band has been playing together for one year.
Musical influences: They include Soundgarden, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Metallica, Tom Petty, Weezer, and Pearl Jam (just to name a few).
Why do you enjoy performing?: “Every member of JTG is passionate about music. The songs on our set lists are not just randomly chosen; they are the songs that we’ve loved our whole lives, and nothing makes us happier than being able to share our passion with the folks of North Mississippi. For us, playing music is more than a way to earn a little money on the side (although we don’t mind that at all). Music is important for our mental and emotional wellbeing, and we can’t wait for our next show!”
Anything else to add?: “Fans can expect a high-energy, rocking musical experience. Plus, our shows are interactive. We do our very best to play every request we get, and if we don’t know it, we usually learn it for the next show. Our shows are dynamic, and we may bring the house down rocking out ‘Would?’ by Alice in Chains, just to follow up with a request for ‘Pretty Woman.’ And we don’t slack on the dance tunes, either. We bring hits like ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ and ‘Honky Tonk Women’ to keep everyone moving! Music lovers who are looking for a concert experience North Mississippi should check out JTG!”
Upcoming shows: The Sippin’ Parlor at Theo’s Feedmill in Fulton (Saturday, Jan. 30, 6-9:30 p.m.); Romie’s Grocery in Tupelo (Saturday, Feb. 13, 8-11 p.m.); Romie’s Grocery in Tupelo (Saturday, Feb. 27, 8-11 p.m.); Muddy Waters Sports Bar in Columbus (Friday, March 12, 8-11 p.m.); Romie’s Grocery in Tupelo (Saturday, March 13, 8-11 p.m.)