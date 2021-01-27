Meet the Band (or Meet the Singer if it’s a solo artist) is a weekly feature on the Daily Journal’s Scene page highlighting the Northeast Mississippi artists who perform in venues throughout the region. To nominate your band or artist, email bobby.pepper@journalinc.com.
Band Name: Mississippi Queen
What style of music do you play: We do 80% female lead songs of Rock, Country, Pop. We mostly hang around in the '90s but we do play '60s, '70s, '80s and 2000s covered as well.
Based out of: We generally say Northeast Mississippi. Our members are from Tupelo, Blue Mountain, Corinth, and Michie, TN
Band Members: Amy Hollon-Vocals, Witt Lucas-Vocals, Lead Guitar; Joseph Newell- Drums, Harry Sappington- Bass Guitar
How long have you been together?: 6 years
Musical Influences: LeeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, The Eagles, Sister Hazel, Matchbox Twenty, John Mayer, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones, ZZ Top
Why do you enjoy performing?: "We all work full time jobs, so playing on the weekends is relief and a getaway from the working world."
What can fans expect at your show?: "Hopefully an informal, yet organized gathering of playing songs that EVERYONE wants to hear, rather than 3-4 hours of 1 genre."
Upcoming Shows: Aberdeen VFW Feb 27, Counce, Tenn. and Clifton, Tenn. regularly.