Meet the Band/Performer is a weekly feature on the Daily Journal’s Scene page highlighting the Northeast Mississippi artists who perform in venues throughout the region. To nominate your band or music performer, email bobby.pepper@journalinc.com.
What type of music do you play: Lots of Great American Songbook, a little classical, a few hymns, some songs I wrote and one country song (Floyd Cramer's "Last Date")
Based out of: Tupelo
How long have you been performing: 4 or 5 years at Weezie's
Influences: "I learned to play by ear in the Pentecostal church. No other training compares with that. The preacher looks over and says, let's sing 'Amazing Grace,' or, better yet, just starts singing it. You get good at going with the flow, and playing in any key."
Why do you enjoy performing?: "The compliments. A lady apparently liked my playing a lot, and gave my favorite compliment: 'I don't know if you are married or not, but if you're not, we'll just see what we can do about my husband'." (Not sure if I'm engaged, part of a murder conspiracy, or both.)
Anything else to add?: "Vivian Lee, the owner, is fun to talk to, and the food is great (try the potato salad and cherry jubilee). I just wish David Brevard would quit requesting 'Girl from Ipanema' so much. Maybe inhaling concrete dust all those years has made him kind-of loopy."
Optional additional information: "Also, I’ve saved all my tips since day one. It’s time to give all that money away, so I’m (right now) announcing a music scholarship for a high school senior. I’ll send details to local band directors, but there will be auditions this spring."
Upcoming Shows/Appearances: Weezie's at noon on Feb. 12, 19 and 26. I pick my days at the beginning of each month and post them on Weezie's facebook page. Also, the Daily Journal is nice enough to publish them in the Scene Calendar every week.