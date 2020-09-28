Memorial Physician Clinics recently welcomed the return of Karen Hand, MD, after completing a fellowship specializing in hand, upper extremity, and microvascular surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Hand received her medical degree at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. She completed her residency in Orthopedic Surgery at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. She was fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Hand is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.